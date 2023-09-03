Sheriff's Office investigating after man shot in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Sevier County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night.
According to police, it happened on September 2 around 8:15 p.m. Deputies arrived at the 1200 block of Dixon Branch Road and found Tommy Joe Gregory, age 34 of Sevierville, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Gregory was taken to UT Medical Center where he underwent surgery. He is currently in stable condition.
Deputies said the shooter, a 69-year-old man who owned the property where the shooting took place, was taken in for questioning. The man was released pending an investigation by the Sevier County Sheriff's Office and a review by the 4th Judicial District Attorney General's Office.