Sheriff's Office investigating after man shot in Sevier County

Police said the man shot is now in stable condition. The shooter, the owner of the property, was taken in for questioning before being released.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Sevier County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night.

According to police, it happened on September 2 around 8:15 p.m. Deputies arrived at the 1200 block of Dixon Branch Road and found Tommy Joe Gregory, age 34 of Sevierville, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Gregory was taken to UT Medical Center where he underwent surgery. He is currently in stable condition.