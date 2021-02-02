KCSO: Man detained after search in Fountain City that prompted Central HS lockdown

Anthony Jerome Hamilton, Jr. was wanted on multiple charges including drug distribution and stalking.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — UPDATE 2:30 PM MONDAY: Authorities have taken Anthony Jerome Hamilton Jr. into custody, the Knox County Sheriff's Office announced at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

He'd been sought for several hours in the Fountain City area after fleeing as police moved in to arrest him, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Hamilton was detained at Shannondale Road and Tazewell Pike, northeast of where he originally was sought, according to KCSO spokeswoman Kimberly Glenn.

More charges are expected, according to Glenn.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and Criminal Warrants is currently looking for Anthony Jerome Hamilton, Jr., 26.

Detectives went to a home near Central High School to look for Hamilton and he took off running. That led authorities to put the school on lockdown as a precaution.

Hamilton is wanted on charges of manufacturing & distribution of schedule 1 drugs, aggravated stalking, coercion of a witness, and several violations of conditional release.