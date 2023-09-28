KPD: 29-year-old Knoxville man arrested after shooting someone in the leg, evading arrest

Brandon Nichols allegedly shot a 40-year-old in the leg and led Knoxville Police Department officers on a pursuit overnight, officials said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department arrested a 29-year-old after he allegedly shot someone and led officers on a pursuit overnight.

Around 3 a.m., officers found a 40-year-old man who had been shot in the leg around the area of North Sixth Avenue and East Glenwood Avenue. The man said the suspect, identified as Brandon Nichols, was driving a motorcycle, according to KPD.

Officers spotted Nichols at a gas station on the corner of Broadway and Washington Pike shortly after the shooting. He sped away from the scene as officers approached him, KPD said.

A pursuit continued until Nichols lost control of his motorcycle and crashed at the intersection of Witt Lane and Dandridge Avenue. Officials transported him to the UT Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, according to KPD.