Clinton PD: Victim wounded after shooting at mobile home park

The victim was transported to UT Medical Center for treatment.

CLINTON, Tenn. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one victim wounded at a mobile home park in Clinton Wednesday night.

The Clinton Police Department said officers responded to Rolling Acres Mobile Home Park around 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, police said they found a victim with a gunshot wound to his leg in a mobile home.

The victim was transported to UT Medical Center for treatment.

Police said it was an isolated shooting. At the moment, no one has been detained.

The shooting is still under investigation.