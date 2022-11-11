APD: Investigation underway for shooting near Hillside Drive

Deputies determined that the shooting occurred behind the Green Acres Flea Market near Hillside Drive.

ALCOA, Tenn. — At around 12:55 p.m. Friday, the Blount County Communications Center reported a gunshot victim that arrived at Peninsula Hospital, according to the city of Alcoa.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital where deputies determined that the incident occurred behind the Green Acres Flea Market near Hillside Drive, said the city of Alcoa.

Alcoa Police Department was notified and took over the investigation.

One victim suffering a gunshot wound was transported to UT Medical Center by AMR and is receiving medical care, according to the city of Alcoa.

If you have any information about the shooting on Hillside Drive in Alcoa, please contact Detective Hughes at the Alcoa Police Department at 865-981-4111