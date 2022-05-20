KPD: One dead after shooting in North Knoxville

A second man was found near the scene suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was identified as the primary suspect, the Knoxville Police Dept. said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting in the Lonsdale Homes community, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Minnesota Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Friday. When they arrived, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound, KPD said.

The victim was transported to the UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to KPD.

A second man was found near the scene suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was identified as the primary suspect, KPD said.

The suspect was taken to the UT Medical Center for treatment and will be charged following his release, according to KPD.