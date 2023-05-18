KPD: Crisis negotiators called after suspect barricades self in home after shooting on Wilderness Rd.

The Knoxville Police Department said there was a victim in the shooting.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said crisis negotiators were called Thursday evening after a shooting with a victim on the 3200 block of Wilderness Road.

They said after the shooting, a male suspect barricaded himself inside of a home. They said crisis negotiators and "SOS personnel" were on the scene as of around 6:45 p.m. Thursday evening.

KPD also said the shooting "does not appear to have been a random act." They later said efforts were ongoing to make contact with the suspect as of 8 p.m. They also said that they believed the shooting stemmed from a "domestic dispute."

They also emphasized that there was no active threat to the community, and the scene was contained to the home on Wilderness Dr.

Information about the status of the victim was not immediately available, and neither was information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This story will be updated when more information is available.