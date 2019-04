A shooting has been reported at the Tanger Five Oaks Outlet Mall in Sevierville.

According to Bob Stalhke, spokesperson for Sevierville Police, the shooting was reported just before 4 p.m.

Stalhke didn't have further details, other than that it was not an active shooter situation.

Police are asking people to avoid the area for now, and a police car can be seen blocking the entrance.

We are working to gather more information and will update this story when we know more.