JCSO: Suspect captured after shooting in White Pine, second suspect still on the run

WHITE PINE, Tenn. — One suspect is in custody while a second suspect remains on the run after a shooting in Jefferson County, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies with JCSO and officers with the White Pine Police Department responded to Bridle Way in White Pine after reports of a shooting, JCSO said.

Officials found the victim lying in the roadway and suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the UT Medical Center's ER, according to JCSO.

Deputies conducted a K9 track of two males who were dressed in all black. One suspect was detained but officials believe the other suspect(s) has left the area, JCSO said.