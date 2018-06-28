A shoplifting suspect who was fleeing from police died in a crash on Gap Road Thursday morning, according to KPD.

Two KPD officers were on their way to a crash on I-640 between Gap Road and Western Avenue when officers learned a shoplifting suspect had fled from the Pilot nearby, on Western Avenue.

According to the police department, a description of the suspect's Honda Civic and license plate number were relayed to officers and when they got near the I-640 crash scene, they saw the shoplifting suspect going east on I-640 so they tried to pull him over.

The suspect reportedly fled so officers did not pursue them and continued to the crash scene. The officers said they saw the suspect exit onto Gap Road and head south.

When Knoxville Police arrived on scene of the first crash, the 911 Center got a call reporting another serious crash on Gap Road near Leflore Avenue. When officers arrived there, they found two vehicles that had hit head-on.

Police said one vehicle was the suspect involved in the shoplifting at Pilot.

The suspect, who was also the driver, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The female passenger in the suspect's vehicle was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment for non-life threatening injuries. Police said they later learned the Honda Civic they were in was reported stolen Wednesday.

Nathaniel Howard, who was driving the second vehicle, reportedly ran from the crash scene but was found later. He was wanted on Federal gun charges and police said he was trying avoid being arrested. Howard was driving a 2018 Dodge Charger.

Officers said Howard and a female passenger were also taken to UT Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Once Howard is released, KPD said he will be turned over to Federal authorities.

A preliminary investigation shows the Civic was traveling South on Gap Road when the driver crossed the yellow line and struck the Dodge, heading northbound, head-on.

The shoplifting suspect who died has not been identified. Police said their name will be released once next-of-kin have been notified.

