BCSO: Woman charged after shooting garbage truck with shotgun

Theresa Reynolds asked two workers if they wanted her to record her shooting them, the Blount County Sheriff's Office said.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 42-year-old woman after she fired a shotgun at a garbage truck Wednesday.

As two sanitation workers drove up to a house on their route, they noticed Theresa Reynolds sitting on the front porch with a shotgun in her lap, BCSO said.

According to the workers, Reynolds shot at the ground near the garbage truck.

Reynolds began yelling at them, took out an IPad and asked the workers if they wanted her to record her shooting them, BCSO said.

The two turned the garbage truck around in the driveway to leave. As they drove past the house, Reynolds shot the passenger door, according to BCSO.

The workers called 911. When deputies arrived at the house, Reynolds refused to come out. BCSO's SWAT and Crisis Negotiation team arrived and eventually took Reynolds into custody, BCSO said.