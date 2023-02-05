Memphis Police said they are on the scene of a potential armed party at Ubee's nearby. FOX 13 employees tell us no one was injured.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is on the loose after firing shots into FOX13 Memphis' South Highland Street office, several FOX13 employees told us Tuesday.

Shortly after 11:15, reports of shots fired at the office at 485 South Highland Street surfaced, and several FOX 13 employees told us a shooter shot into the building through security doors with a rifle.

We are told no one has been injured.

Memphis Police said they are on the scene of a potential armed party at Ubee's on 521 South Highland, near the TV station.

There is currently a heavy police presence on South Highland Street, and police are surrounding businesses on the Highland Strip. Avoid the area.

Officers are on the scene of a potential armed party at Ubee's located at 521 South Highland. We ask that everyone stay out of the area until the situation has been resolved. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 2, 2023