MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is on the loose after firing shots into FOX13 Memphis' South Highland Street office, several FOX13 employees told us Tuesday.
Shortly after 11:15, reports of shots fired at the office at 485 South Highland Street surfaced, and several FOX 13 employees told us a shooter shot into the building through security doors with a rifle.
We are told no one has been injured.
Memphis Police said they are on the scene of a potential armed party at Ubee's on 521 South Highland, near the TV station.
There is currently a heavy police presence on South Highland Street, and police are surrounding businesses on the Highland Strip. Avoid the area.
This is a developing story. We will update with more information as it becomes available.