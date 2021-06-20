Shots reported at Paul's Oasis late at night, no known gunshot victims

Knoxville Police responded to reports of gunfire at Paul's Oasis at 2:20 a.m. on Sunday. No known victims currently.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Sunday around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire at Paul's Oasis at 8021 Kingston Pike.

According to witnesses, the gunshots occurred after some kind of altercation in the parking lot. There are no known gunshot victims currently according to KPD.

Officers located multiple shell casings in the parking lot. According to KPD, the windows of the business had been struck and through the awning above the front door. At least one vehicle has been damaged by gunfire in the parking lot.