KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six people now face charges in an alleged meth conspiracy ring operating in East Tennessee.

The indictments against Alim Turner, 21, Ushery Michael Stewart, 20, Ronald J Turner, 23, Kadaris Traysean Gilmore, 21, Christopher Andrew Hounschell, 31, and Michael Scott Stewart, 40, all of Knoxville, came after a series of raids by the FBI in Knoxville Thursday morning.

Stewart was arrested during the raids and pleaded not guilty in federal court on Thursday on a charge of conspiracy to possess and distribute 50 grams or more of meth.

Authorities are still looking for Turner, who goes by the street name “Baby Popoff.” Turner is 5’ 9” and weighs 170 pounds and is known to carry a gun. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI’s Knoxville Field Office at (865) 544-0751 or the Knoxville Police Department at (865) 215-7212.

The raids did not start Thursday morning -- they've been happening all week.

Trial for the six charged in the conspiracy is set for Nov. 12. If convicted on the methamphetamine distribution conspiracy charge, each defendant faces a minimum mandatory term of at least 10 years and up to life in prison, at least 5 years of supervised release, a fine of up to $10,000,000, criminal forfeiture, and a $100 special assessment.

This case was investigated by the FBI Safe Streets and High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Forces.