A Federal Grand Jury in Greeneville has indicted 15 people from Tennessee and one from South Carolina in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
A 38-count indictment was returned on June 12. A trial for the following people has not yet been set, but if convicted on the methamphetamine conspiracy charge -- they each face a minimum mandatory prison term of at least 10 years up to life and a fine up to $10 million:
- Leonard Wayne Mullinax, 48, of Gaffney, South Carolina
- Jamie Nicole Wilson, 41, of Surgoinsville, Tennessee
- Edward Ray Walters, 47, of Surgoinsville, Tennessee
- Michael James Walters, 44, of Church Hill, Tennessee
- Corey Aaron Morelock, 29, of Surgoinsville, Tennessee
- Amber Lynn Hall, 29, of Surgoinsville, Tennessee
- Matthew Glenn Russell, 26, of Rogersville, Tennessee
- Christopher Lee Pyles, 43, of Rogersville, Tennessee
- Destiny Lashay Lawson, 25, of Rogersville, Tennessee
- Megan Rose Moore, 39, of Rogersville, Tennessee
- Matthew Jacob Keirsey, 23, of Rogersville, Tennessee
- Jason Ronald Burchfield, 39, of Rogersville, Tennessee
- Beverly Ann Brooks, 33, of Kingsport, Tennessee
- Jimmy Lee Gray, 35, of Kingsport, Tennessee
- Jacob Donald Meyers, 25, of Church Hill, Tennessee
- Jeannie Michelle Bowman, 45, of Surgoinsville, Tennessee
The indictment on file with U.S. District court alleges each of the 16 were involved in a conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of meth in the East District of Tennessee and elsewhere. Eight of them were also charged with at least one count of possession of a firearm.
The indictment also alleges other charges related to distribution and possession with the intent to distribute meth, as well as unlawful possession of firearms and money laundering.
The indictment comes after a joint investigation conducted by the Hawkins, Hamblen, and Jefferson County Sheriff offices, as well as the U.S. Marshals Service, federal agents, and others.