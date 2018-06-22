A Federal Grand Jury in Greeneville has indicted 15 people from Tennessee and one from South Carolina in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

A 38-count indictment was returned on June 12. A trial for the following people has not yet been set, but if convicted on the methamphetamine conspiracy charge -- they each face a minimum mandatory prison term of at least 10 years up to life and a fine up to $10 million:

Leonard Wayne Mullinax, 48, of Gaffney, South Carolina

Jamie Nicole Wilson, 41, of Surgoinsville, Tennessee

Edward Ray Walters, 47, of Surgoinsville, Tennessee

Michael James Walters, 44, of Church Hill, Tennessee

Corey Aaron Morelock, 29, of Surgoinsville, Tennessee

Amber Lynn Hall, 29, of Surgoinsville, Tennessee

Matthew Glenn Russell, 26, of Rogersville, Tennessee

Christopher Lee Pyles, 43, of Rogersville, Tennessee

Destiny Lashay Lawson, 25, of Rogersville, Tennessee

Megan Rose Moore, 39, of Rogersville, Tennessee

Matthew Jacob Keirsey, 23, of Rogersville, Tennessee

Jason Ronald Burchfield, 39, of Rogersville, Tennessee

Beverly Ann Brooks, 33, of Kingsport, Tennessee

Jimmy Lee Gray, 35, of Kingsport, Tennessee

Jacob Donald Meyers, 25, of Church Hill, Tennessee

Jeannie Michelle Bowman, 45, of Surgoinsville, Tennessee

The indictment on file with U.S. District court alleges each of the 16 were involved in a conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of meth in the East District of Tennessee and elsewhere. Eight of them were also charged with at least one count of possession of a firearm.

The indictment also alleges other charges related to distribution and possession with the intent to distribute meth, as well as unlawful possession of firearms and money laundering.

The indictment comes after a joint investigation conducted by the Hawkins, Hamblen, and Jefferson County Sheriff offices, as well as the U.S. Marshals Service, federal agents, and others.

© 2018 WBIR