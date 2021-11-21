Clinton Police Department investigating fatal hit-and-run on Clinch Avenue

A person on a motorized bike was hit by a car on Saturday, according to a lieutenant with the Clinton Police Department.

CLINTON, Tenn. — A hit-and-run occurred yesterday in Clinton, according to a lieutenant with the Clinton Police Department.

It happened on Clinch Ave. near Portwood Road, the lieutenant said.

The person was driving a motorized bicycle when they were struck by a vehicle, according to the lieutenant.

The person was taken to the hospital where they later passed because of their injuries, the lieutenant said.



Witnesses are being interviewed and the investigation is still ongoing.