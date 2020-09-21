GSMNP offering up to $5,000 to find vandal after racist message, bear skin found on parkway sign

The park called the incident "particularly egregious," asking for the public's help to bring a vandal to justice.

WALLAND, Tenn. — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is offering a reward to bring a vandal to justice after finding a racist message attached to a Foothills Parkway sign. Next to the message, someone also draped a bear skin over the top of the sign.

According to the GSMNP, the Foothills Parkway West entrance sign near Highway 321 in Walland had been vandalized sometime between Friday and Saturday.

The park said visitors notified them on September 19 around 8 a.m., saying they saw a black bear skin with its head still attached and a cardboard sign taped to the sign that read "from here to the lake black lives don't matter."

The park is offering up to $5,000 to anyone with information that leads to the vandal's arrest and conviction, saying it is looking for people who may have seen the vandalism taking place.

“We encourage anyone with information to reach out to us as we continue to investigate possible motives for this incident,” said Chief Ranger Lisa Hendy. “We take vandalism incidents seriously in the park, and this particular incident is particularly egregious. It is for this reason we are offering a reward for information.”

People with information can contact investigators anonymously in the following ways: