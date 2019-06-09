KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man wanted on 58 counts of sexual abuse out of Alabama was taken into custody in Knoxville Friday morning.

The U.S. Marshals Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force, which consists of officers from the Knoxville Police Department, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, arrested James Mark Lee around 8 a.m.

Lee, 52, was taken into custody at the 1200 block of Long Leaf Lane. He was wanted out of Houston County, Alabama.

He is currently in custody at the Knox County Jail and will be extradited back to Alabama, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

