SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 3-year-old boy has died after being left in a hot car in Smyrna Thursday night.

According to Smyrna's police chief, the child was left in a car on Windbirch Trail. Officers rushed to Windbirch Trail at 5 p.m. for reports of an unresponsive child in a car. Emergency personnel tried to save the child's life, but were not able to, according to Smyrna officials.

Authorities tell FOX 17 News in Nashville it appears the 3-year-old boy might have died as a result of heat exposure from being left unattended inside the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.