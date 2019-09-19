KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Clinton man was arrested Monday night after allegedly recording a video via Snapchat of multiple men urinating in a Thompson-Boling Arena restroom during a WWE Raw event.

Tyler Bolinger, 25, was charged with disseminating unlawful photographs and public intoxication, Knox County court records show.

One of the men he allegedly filmed included a law enforcement officer, those records revealed.

The officer said when he went to use the restroom near the north east corner of the building during the event, it was "quite populated and also had minors present" at the time. When he went to leave, another man and his son flagged him down and told him someone had been filming people in the restroom, according to court records.

The man and his son were able to find Bolinger in the crowd and pointed him out to the officer, who then went to speak with Bolinger with another officer. The officer said in records that Bolinger initially denied any knowledge of filming in the restroom, but did admit he was there.

Bolinger then agreed to show the officers his photos on his phone "and presented them as if no such picture or video existed," the records said. But the officer said he was able to see a thumbnail of his uniform before Bolinger closed his phone and denied anything was on his phone of that nature.

But, he then admitted he did actually take, at minimum, a video of the officer and another man urinating, per court records.

Bolinger then showed the officers the video, which the officer said had what appeared to be a Snapchat caption on it. Bolinger subsequently told the officers he did distribute the video via Snapchat, court records show.

He also admitted to "having five to six beers," the records said.

Bolinger is due in court at 10 a.m. on Sept. 27.