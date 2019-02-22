OWLS HEAD, Maine — A woman from South Thomaston has been charged with the murder of an elderly Owls Head woman, whose body was found Thursday.

Helen Carver, 83, lived alone at her home on South Shore Drive. When a relative went to check on her Thursday afternoon they found her body covered in blood.

State police arrested Sarah Richards, 37, on Friday afternoon at the Knox County Sheriff's Office and charged her with Carver's murder.

An autopsy completed Friday by the state medical examiner's office showed Carver died from "blunt force trauma," state police said.

Authorities believe the two women knew each other. They said Richards had been hired by Carver to shovel her walkway and driveway during the winter.

Richards was taken to Knox County Jail.

She was expected to make her first court appearance Monday in Rockland.