Soaky Mountain Waterpark shooting suspect indicted on first-degree murder, 7 other charges

The shooting occurred on July 31, 2021, in the parking lot of Soaky Mountain Waterpark in Sevier County.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Sevier County grand jury has indicted a woman accused of fatally shooting another woman in the Soaky Mountain Waterpark parking lot on eight charges including first-degree murder.

Sarah Elizabeth Romine, 31, of Knoxville, was indicted on first-degree murder, five counts of reckless endangerment, and two counts of aggravated assault.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Soaky Mountain Waterpark in Sevier County on July 31, 2021. In its preliminary investigation, the Sevierville Police Department said it believed a fight broke out in the waterpark parking lot, which then escalated into a shooting.

Warrants showed Romine fired a gun into the front of the vehicle that Kelsy Cook, 24, of Loudon, and several others were in. Cook was hit in the neck and was later pronounced dead after being airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, SPD said.

Another woman, Angie Lynn Russell, 23, of Loudon, was shot in the leg during the struggle. SPD said she was taken to LeConte Medical Center and her wounds did not appear to be life-threatening.

Romine had previously been charged with second-degree murder, multiple counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.