KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The prevalence of human trafficking in East Tennessee is larger than you would think. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says its is the second fastest growing criminal industry.

Last year the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking reached more survivors of human trafficking than ever before. 75% of those survivors were female, while 1 in 3 were minors.

CCAHT has reached 150 survivors so far this year alone.

Recently social media posts have been circulating about tactics used to traffic someone. Those involved in the forefront of the fight against it are saying many of those tactics that you see online aren't real.

"The problem is great here in East Tennessee," said operations coordinator with CCAHT Tara Davis.

RELATED: Two East Tennesseans, two others arrested after human trafficking sting

Davis warns against thinking the social media posts showing zip ties or fabric tied to cars or paper on the windshield are depicting traffickers real tactics. It creates a false fear that some believe in connected to human trafficking.

Davis said posts like those do more harm than good, "That's more than likely not someone trying to human traffic someone."

The posts circulate on social media frequently and distract from the actual issue of how traffickers target victims.

"Human trafficking is going to occur more intimate than that. It's going to be a more one on one personal relationship that's formed with someone you meet, someone in your family," said Davis who says traffickers tactics are very nuanced.

"It would kind of be like Romeo. I'm gonna romance you, meet your needs, make you dependent upon me."

It's a long term process that can be hard for someone involved to recognize.

RELATED: Local group hopes to prevent human trafficking online in Tennessee

But she says in any situation, always be aware of your surroundings.

"Take the precautions. If you feel something strange, see something funny about someone when you're in the shopping mall, definitely do something about it. Don't dismiss it."

To report possible human trafficking, call the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-558-6484.

RELATED: Cyntoia Brown's release: A win for trafficking victims and their advocates