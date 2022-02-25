'Soldiers on a mission': Judge sends 15-year-old's murder case to adult court for prosecution

Rashan Jordan was 14 when he helped track down and murder 16-year-old Stanley Freeman Jr. when Austin-East High School let out in Feb. 12, 2021, prosecutors say.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville teen who authorities say helped hunt down and murder a 16-year-old student as he left Austin-East High School last year will face prosecution as an adult.

Knox County Juvenile Court Judge Tim Irwin ruled Friday morning the juvenile system could no longer help Rashan Jordan, 15. He's also not committable, the judge found.

Irwin said Jordan's case should be transferred to Knox County Criminal Court.

Jordan took part in the deliberate, planned killing of Stanley Freeman Jr. as the young man was driving away from the high school Feb. 12, 2021, Irwin said.

Prosecutors accuse Jordan and co-defendant Deondre Davis, 17, of engaging in a crime spree in early 2021 that included two attempted murders.

"As young as these kids were, they were soldiers on a mission," Irwin remarked.

The judge said he was mindful that Jordan was accused not only of Freeman's killing but also the two attempted murder cases from January and February 2021.

More people could have died, he noted.

"Thank God for the near misses," Irwin said.

The judge set bond for Jordan at $2.5 million. He'll await a review by a Knox County grand jury.

WBIR is naming Jordan and Davis because of the severity of the crimes of which they're accused.