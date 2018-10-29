A 15-year-old South Doyle High School student was arrested Monday after investigators said he made a verbal threat to shoot up a classroom.

The student was taken into custody for making a false report, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

A teacher said they heard the threat and notified the principal who informed the school resource officer. Sheriff's Office juvenile detectives were sent to the school and arrested the student.

He was taken to the juvenile detention center, according to the sheriff's office.

