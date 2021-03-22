South Knoxville home that's seen repeated shootings, ODs, deaths shuttered as nuisance

A judge approved the closure order March 19.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A South Knoxville house that's been the scene in recent years of numerous drug overdoses -- some fatal -- and shootings has now been shuttered by a judge and declared a nuisance.

The home at 342 Avenue B is owned by Rebecca G. Davies, also known as Rebecca G. Hill, records show. Since 2018, Knoxville police been called repeatedly to the home on complaints about drug use and violence inside, court records state.

The Knox County District Attorney General's Office announced Monday the home's forced closure, approved by Knox County Criminal Court Judge Kyle Hixson.

He signed it March 19 and ordered the owner to court March 29 to explain why it shouldn't be permanently closed.

Police and prosecutors can seek to close down homes and businesses if circumstances become so bad that the public's safety is threatened.

The three fatal ODs have occurred at 342 Avenue B since 2018, records state. The deaths occurred in May 2018, November 2019 and March 15 of this year.

Sometimes when people overdosed there, they could be brought back by Narcan, records state. Other times it was too late to save them.