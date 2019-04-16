Two people are dead and a third wounded after what appears to be a random shooting at the Tanger Five Oaks Outlet Mall in Sevierville.

According to Bob Stahlke, multiple calls came into 911 around 3:49 p.m. about an active shooter.

When police arrived, they found a man and woman dead from gunshot wounds outside the Coach store. Another man had been wounded by gunfire.

Stahlke said investigators believe the male shooter walked up to two strangers and opened fire. He then fatally shot himself.

Investigators don't believe the shooter or victims knew each other, and at this point have no idea why he did it.

The man who survived the shooting was transported to a hospital for treatment. We do not know his condition.

The names of the victims and the shooter have not been released. Stahlke said he believed the two victims were at the shopping mall with at least one other family member.

The mall remains opened as the investigation continues.

Jesse Guajardo

Police initially were asking people to avoid the area and a police car could be seen blocking the entrance.

However, Sevierville Police later posted that the mall was open and there was no danger to the public.

Authorities said they will provide more updates this evening.

We are working to gather more information and will update this story when we know more.