SPD: Charges pending for juveniles who made fake active shooter calls in Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — The Sweetwater Police Department said charges were pending for juveniles who they say made fake active shooter calls to 911 on Thursday.

They said the first call was made at 12:26 p.m. and police responded to the area the call was coming from, on High Street. Officers said they did not find anyone in distress, and moments afterward the 911 dispatch center started receiving calls from the same number about an alleged active shooter at Sweetwater High School.

When police arrived at the school, they said they found no sign of violence. Police started investigating the calls and discovered that the fake 911 calls came from a phone that had been stolen from a student.

They said the student was in the main office speaking with administrators while the 911 calls continued.