SPD looking for men who used counterfeit checks at different locations in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police and East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for multiple men who paid with counterfeit checks in Sevierville.

On Jan. 6, between 2:30 and 3 p.m., 26 men entered the TN State Bank on Dolly Parton Parkway and passed 26 counterfeit checks, according to crime stoppers.

The same men went to El Primo Products Hispanos at 725 Parkway and passed additional counterfeit checks, according to crime stoppers.