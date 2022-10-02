SPD: Police respond to early morning shooting at restaurant

Sevierville Police charged Christopher Martin, 26 of Martinsville, Virginia, with reckless endangerment with a firearm.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired outside of Bluff's on 1548 Parkway Sunday morning, according to SPD.

Witnesses provided information on a vehicle that fled the scene. At around1:37 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle matching the description on Gists Creek Road, SPD said.

Three people inside the vehicle were detained. Another person inside the vehicle, Christopher Martin, 26 of Martinsville, Virginia, had received an apparent gunshot wound to his arm. He was transported to LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville where he was treated and later released.

After conducting interviews and finding a 9mm handgun in the vehicle, detectives charged Martin with reckless endangerment with a firearm, said SPD. He was transported to the Sevier Co. Jail for booking.

The other three persons inside the stopped vehicle were released without charges, SPD said.