KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A stabbing at a Knoxville McDonald's sent one man to the hospital and another to jail.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers were called to the fast-food restaurant on Merchant Drive just after 7 p.m. on Monday where they found a 22-year-old man with stab wounds. He was transported to UT Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

He told officers that he came to the restaurant to pick up a friend from work. When he shouted to get his friend's attention, another man, later identified as 20-year-old Dustin Daulton, thought he was yelling at him and became angry.

Daulton then went inside the restaurant and acted aggressively towards customers, but nothing physical happened inside.

Investigators said Daulton then came back outside and approached the victim and started physically assaulting him. The victim fought back, and KPD said Daulton pulled out a knife and stabbed him.

Daulton took off after the stabbing, but officers were able to find him in the area. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

