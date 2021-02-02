SCSO: Man taken to prison after treatment from July stabbing and shooting incident in Sevier Co.

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic violence call for service at 3304 Robeson Road on July 13.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A man has been taken to prison after being released from the hospital following treatment from injuries he got in a stabbing incident that was reported at a home in Sevier County on July 13, according to the Sevier County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived, they said they found two victims who had ran away from the incident.

Deputies said they discovered that one of the victims had a stab wound as a result of the domestic assault.

Shots were fired as deputies tried to make contact with the alleged offender, according to a press release.

Lee Rudolph Rakun, 52, was then transported to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries, deputies said.

The deputy involved was not injured and was placed on administrative leave per department policy, the Sevier County Sheriff's Office said. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was requested to respond to the scene and conduct an investigation.

The deputy involved in the incident returned to work on August 9.

Rakun was charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of domestic aggravated assault, one count of aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of leaving the scene of an accident.

On Wednesday, Rakun was released from the Univerisity of Tennessee Medical Center and transported to the Sevier County Jail to on the charges stemming from the domestic violence incident, deputies said.

Rakun was arraigned before a Magistrate and a $250,000 bond was set, a press release stated.