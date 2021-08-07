State officials say unlicensed Morristown daycare is under investigation

According to the Hamblen County Sheriff's Office, there were 36 kids in an unlicensed daycare off Jaybird Road.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn — On July 1, authorities received a tip about an illegal daycare operation in Morristown, according to a spokesperson from the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS).

The Hamblen County Sheriff's Office said there were 36 children between the ages of 2 months old and 8 years old at the daycare. A search of the state's licensure website shows no listings at the address on Jaybird Avenue.

"By law, in Tennessee, an individual is legally allowed to care for no more than four unrelated children at a time," a spokesperson for TDHS said. "The investigation is ongoing and we are currently exploring appropriate actions to be taken."

TDHS said it has no records of any previous complaints about this location. It visited the address on July 7, along with the Department of Children’s Services Special Investigative Unit.

10News spoke with a woman inside the home who did not identify herself. When asked if there was a daycare at the home, she replied 'not anymore.'

We then asked her whether she ran the program and how long it had been in operation. She said that "doesn't matter" and shut the door.

She came back outside after she said she spoke with her lawyer. She then told 10News that the allegations are "false information."

TDHS said licensure requirements seek to maintain the adequate health, safety, and supervision of children while in a licensed care setting.