State seeks to revoke Fountain City bar's liquor license following killings, disturbances, assaults

The state Alcoholic Beverage Commission suspended Hatmaker's liquor-by-the-drink license in May. The bar also faces a June 28 hearing before the city Beer Board.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Following a series of violent episodes including the killing of two patrons, state alcohol authorities have suspended the liquor-by-the-drink license of a Fountain City bar and grill with the intent of revoking it permanently.

Hatmaker's Bar & Grill on Tazewell Pike also faces a June 28 hearing before the city Beer Board to address why its city beer license shouldn't be suspended or revoked, records show.

While it can't serve hard liquor now, it can still serve beer and food and was open Wednesday when WBIR reached out.

WBIR also contacted owner Ronald J. Hatmaker on Wednesday night by phone.

When asked about past disturbances at the business, he said he ran a reputable place and couldn't control the actions of people who went there. Hatmaker declined an on-camera interview.

State records obtained by WBIR cite a litany of calls -- 34 in all -- for service at Hatmaker's, 2917 Tazewell Pike, from Jan. 1, 2022, to May 2.

Two men who were members of quarreling motorcycle gangs ended up being shot to death after a confrontation at the bar the night of April 29, records state.

According to Scott Erland, Knoxville Police Department spokesman, the homicide investigation remains open.

"There have not been any arrests made, nor are there any new developments that we can make public at this point with the investigation still ongoing," Erland told WBIR.

The bar's licenses are held by a limited liability company identified as Fountain City Investments LLC, records show. Jimmy J. Sarden of Knoxville is listed as the LLC's registered agent, records with the Tennessee Secretary of State show.

A handwritten notation on the Knoxville Police Department's service of notice for the city Beer Board hearing for Hatmaker's also states that a serving officer on May 18 "...spoke to Ronald J. Hatmaker on the phone and made sure he was aware of the hearing."

The state ABC issues liquor licenses. It issued a liquor-by-the-drink limited service restaurant license for Hatmaker's.

Cities can issue beer licenses. The city Beer Board, which amounts to the Knoxville City Council, oversees pending actions against establishments with a city beer license.

According to state ABC records, Hatmaker's "poses a risk to public health, safety, or welfare." It suspended the bar's liquor-by-the-drink license May 6.

An administrative law judge assigned by the Administrative Procedures Division of the Secretary of State's Office will conduct an administrative hearing about revoking Hatmaker's liquor-by-the-drink license. It's not clear when that will be. Efforts to reach the ABC were unsuccessful Wednesday.

In its order of summary suspension, the state ABC lists calls for service since January that include 10 disturbances; two assaults; a fight; a hit and run; four thefts; and a shooting.

In addition, it cites the April 29 shooting in which the men died.

"Upon arrival, two men were found deceased in the parking lot immediately in front of the premises. Investigation revealed that an argument between members of two motorcycle gangs, the Outlaws and Pagans, began inside of the licensed premises. The fight turned physical inside of the building, and then moved into the parking lot in front of the building.

"Ultimately, the two deceased individuals were both shot in the head. Two other individuals were also shot during the altercation."

KPD identified the dead men as Knoxville resident Kenneth Burgett, 46, and Harrogate resident Patrick Petty, 30.

Back in December, the bar and grill was ticketed as the result of a fight between patrons Nov. 19, 2020, that started inside Hatmaker's, records state. The fight ended up in the parking lot and resulted in a shooting.

One of the victims was found in the business's bathroom.

"The investigation further revealed that the victims were both known to be members of motorcycle gangs in Knoxville. Respondent paid a fine in resolution of and admitted guilt to the violations alleged herein."

Hatmaker's simply hasn't been able to establish adequate security, the ABC alleges.

Continued operation as a "limited service restaurant poses a risk to public health, safety or welfare. Furthermore, the protection of public health, safety or welfare necessitates the revocation of (the business's) license..." state documents state.