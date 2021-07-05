Stay safe! Here's how to protect yourself from scams

Experts said hackers and online thieves tend to keep up with consumer trends, making them harder to identify.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It seems like every day, more scams surface that try to dupe people out of money and sensitive information. People who fall for them can lose hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Experts also said hackers tend to keep up with consumer trends, making them harder to identify. Some scams pretend to offer ways to change addresses, some claim people can claim more stimulus money by handing over information, and scammers some still try to trick people by saying they're a Nigerian prince offering millions of dollars.

To stay safe from scams, people should make sure to never click on links in emails or texts unless they are absolutely sure they know who is sending them. They can lead to fake websites that trick users into handing over personal information. Some can also install malware on a person's device.

People should also keep an old piece of wisdom in mind — if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Experts say there is almost no situation when you could receive a call out of the blue about forgiving debt or getting some money you did not apply for.

And finally, users should be careful with what they post on social information. Sharing too much personal information can help scammers and hackers gain access to accounts on other websites.