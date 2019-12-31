KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When Jerica Mize and her 8-year-old son Cedar walked outside Sunday, something was wrong. The car sitting in their driveway had a shattered windshield.

Cedar started looking around and found a bullet. They had no idea where it came from.

"It's really concerning because this is exactly where our kids play," Mize said. "They ride their scooters, they ride their bikes up here every day."

She had picked the Patriot Hills neighborhood in Jefferson County because it was quiet and safe. Now, she's scared to let her kids outside.

Every year, a dangerous trend called "celebratory gunfire" picks up around the holidays, like the Fourth of July and New Year's.

RELATED: Knoxville man injured while driving drunk warns other drivers

RELATED: Tennessee Highway Patrol steps up enforcement for New Year's holiday

Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland said it's incredibly unsafe.

"That bullet has to come down somewhere and who knows where it lands," Erland said. "That could lead to, God forbid, some real tragedy."

In Knoxville, Erland said it's illegal to fire a gun into the air. The rules vary in other cities and counties across the state.

Knoxville Police Department

Historically, the top crimes in the city of Knoxville on New Year's Eve have been assault and shoplifting, according to data from KPD's Crime Analysis Unit.

Theft from a building, theft from a vehicle and drunkenness also made the list.

"When you're going out, travel in groups, travel with people you know and trust," Erland said. "Always be extra cautious and vigilant."

The Knoxville Police Department is also reminding people to not drink and drive.

"One intoxicated driver on the road makes it dangerous for everyone on the road," Erland said. "We're going to saturate the roadways, monitoring for any reckless driving and any intoxicated drivers."