Trial of man accused of causing woman's death in Sept. 2020 underway in Monroe Co.

The jury was picked Monday for the trial. Steven Drayton was arrested on first-degree murder and kidnapping charges.

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — The trial of a man accused of holding a woman at gunpoint and causing her to crash the vehicle they were in is underway in Monroe County.

Steven Drayton, from Detroit, was arrested on first-degree murder and kidnapping charges. The jury for his trial was selected on Monday, according to the county clerk's office. He is accused of causing the death of Elizabeth French in September 2020.

French was 29 years old and had three children. Soon after her death, her family and community held a memorial event in her memory.

According to reports, French was killed while Drayton held her at gunpoint and she drove away from police in a high-speed chase. The chase started when Sweetwater Police Department officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but it didn't stop.