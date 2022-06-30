Ambulance stolen Thursday morning, crashed into police vehicle in Chattanooga

When police tried to approach the ambulance, they said it took off and crashed it into a police vehicle.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police responded to a call about a stolen ambulance Thursday morning around 1300 N. Holtzclaw Avenue.

They were alerted to the theft after the suspect hopped in and took off from 975 E. 3rd Street, according to police.

Officers were able to find the ambulance on Holtzclaw Avenue and tried to stop the vehicle. When police approached the ambulance, the driver took off again, and rammed into a police vehicle, disabling the unit.

Police were able to take the driver into custody. The 66-year-old man was to a local hospital for evaluation.