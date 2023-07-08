Stabbing, carjacking suspect crashes stolen garbage truck into Sevier County business

The truck crashed into Tennessee Hot Tubs on Dolly Parton Parkway just before 7:10 a.m., according to a city of Sevierville spokesperson.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Sevierville officials said a stabbing and carjacking suspect was hospitalized after crashing into a building on Dolly Parton Parkway following a police chase that started in Knox County on Chapman Highway.

Officials said the Sevier County Sheriff's Office altered officials that the stolen garbage truck was coming toward the city just after 7 a.m.

A few minutes later, the Sevierville Police Department said it successfully deployed spike strips near Hardee’s restaurant on West Main Street.

The truck crashed into Tennessee Hot Tubs on Dolly Parton Parkway just before 7:10 a.m., according to a city of Sevierville spokesperson.

10News viewer John Tokarz sent us a video of the crash. You can watch it below.

The Sevierville Fire Department extracted the trapped suspect from the truck, and the sheriff's office took custody of them, according to officials. The suspect was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for their injuries from the crash.

Officials said the truck hit one parked, unoccupied vehicle at the crash scene.