The truck was stolen from a local Home Depot store

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A stolen truck caught on fire on South Wooddale Road in East Knox County, according to a Facebook post by Rural Metro Fire.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found the truck off the roadway and heavily involved with fire, Rural Metro said.

It was discovered later that the truck was stolen from a Home Depot store located at 2751 Schaad Road, according to Rural Metro.