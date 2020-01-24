KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot behind a nightclub on Cumberland Avenue over the weekend.

Witnesses told investigators two men were shooting at each other in the parking lot behind Studio X at around 3 a.m. Sunday, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. By the time officers were called for a report of 'shots fired', police said the suspects had left the scene.

"Upon arrival, officers located two unoccupied vehicles that were damaged with multiple bullet holes, including a white Ford Explorer, registered to East TN Children’s Hospital," Erland said in an email to 10News.

Police said as far as they are aware, there were no victims hit by the gunfire. However, a woman called dispatch later Sunday stating that a bullet had come through the window of her apartment on Mountcastle Street at around 3 a.m. that same morning.

Following the preliminary investigation, officers said they believed that the bullet originated from the same incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

