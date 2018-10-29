Police have charged one person in a string of threats made at Sevierville Middle School last week.

Threats were made on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and prompted the school to be evacuated twice, according to Sevierville Police.

On Thursday, officers responded to a threat written on paper that said a bomb would go off. A school district spokesperson said the charges were in response to that specific threat.

Details are limited at this time and it's unclear if there are any charges related to the threats made on Wednesday and Friday.

