HCSO: Student charged for school threat less than a week into new school year

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hamblen County Sheriff's Office said a student has been charged after threatening a school.
According to officials, a school resource officer learned a student made threats saying they planned on "shooting up" the school on Thursday, Aug. 3.
It is unclear which school the threat was made towards.
“We immediately went into action and interviewed the student,” HCSO Det. Lt. Brooks said. “The student acknowledged the threat had been made, but that it was a joke.”
The juvenile is charged with the offense of threatening mass violence at a school, HCSO said.
"The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office and the Hamblen County Board of Education are adamant that all threats will be taken seriously,” Sheriff Chad Mullins said. “Parents need to let their students know threats are not jokes and anyone making any type of threat towards a school or another individual will be charged accordingly. We stand firm on this.”