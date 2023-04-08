HCSO: Student charged for school threat less than a week into new school year

The first full day of school for Hamblen County students was Aug. 3.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hamblen County Sheriff's Office said a student has been charged after threatening a school.

According to officials, a school resource officer learned a student made threats saying they planned on "shooting up" the school on Thursday, Aug. 3.

It is unclear which school the threat was made towards.

“We immediately went into action and interviewed the student,” HCSO Det. Lt. Brooks said. “The student acknowledged the threat had been made, but that it was a joke.”

The juvenile is charged with the offense of threatening mass violence at a school, HCSO said.