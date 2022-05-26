Memphis Police said they recovered a gun, but we’re told it was not found on the student.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a student at White Station High School has been detained after a gun was found on campus.

Memphis-Shelby County School officials said the school was placed on a precautionary lockdown as officers were called Thursday morning about a student who was armed.

Memphis Police said they recovered a gun, but we’re told it was not found on the student. Details on where it was located have not been released.

Investigators said there were no reports of injuries or any shots fired.

MSCS said there were no threats made against other students or staff. They said a search of the school was conducted.

“MSCS Security and school administration followed District protocols and procedures as we continue to prioritize the safety of students. We appreciate the swift action of our security team that quickly addressed the matter,” a statement from MSCS said.

This is dad of 9th grader at White Station, said after TX shooting he was extremely concerned to get notification of gun found on campus. Dad thankful for school resource officers taking care of threat. pic.twitter.com/9mRo98TAJz — Brad Broders (@BradBrodersTV) May 26, 2022