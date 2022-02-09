Better Business Bureau warns about scam targeting people with student loans

Scammers call victims saying they represent someone from a student loan forgiveness program. They say victims need to fill out an online form to qualify.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Scammers are taking advantage of confusion surrounding President Joe Biden's student debt relief program to trick people into giving sensitive information that thieves can use to steal money, according to the Better Business Bureau.

They said scammers start by calling victims, pretending to be a representative from a student loan forgiveness program. They then tell victims that they need to fill out an online form to see if they qualify for the forgiveness program.

That form usually asks for extremely sensitive information like banking details or tax information. Some variations of the scam also tell victims to pay an upfront fee or redirect student loan payments to the scammers.

"With the student loan forgiveness, it came about pretty suddenly," said Tony Binkley, the president of the Better Business Bureau of Greater East Tennessee. "Anytime something like that happens, scammers are going to try and take advantage of it."

He said student loan processors would not contact debtors about forgiving the debt. He also said a common red flag of a scam like this is when the person on the phone is being especially proactive about the victim taking action, like filling out the form.

"If someone's contacting you, that's a pretty big red flag that they're in it for themselves," he said. "There are some companies out there that will help you with your student loan debt, but they're going to want some money to do that because it takes a little work."

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of a scam should report the scam to the BBB. They should also file a claim with the Federal Trade Commission.

And to learn more about student loan forgiveness programs, people should contact their loan providers themselves. Binkley said it could take a while for forgiveness to be processed since there are millions of students across the U.S. applying for the new student loan forgiveness program.