TBI identifies man who shot, critically wounded Sullivan Co. deputy

It started when deputies tried to pull over Alan Coulter who had outstanding arrest warrants, according to officials.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A deputy is in critical condition in the hospital after the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said a man shot them early Friday morning.

Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said it started when deputies tried to pull over a driver around 12:30 a.m. Friday, who the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified as 54-year-old Alan Coulter. The SCSO said Coulter had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

The TBI said Coulter didn't stop, drove down Riley Hollow Road, got out of his truck and ran up a driveway and into an outbuilding.

The sheriff said the suspect barricaded himself inside, and when deputies walked toward the house, the man shot at the officers from inside the home.

One deputy was hit and was taken to Johnson City Medical Center in critical condition, according to officials.

The TBI said the Bristol, Virginia SWAT Team responded to the scene to assist the Sullivan County SWAT Team.

Over the course of the next few hours, Coulter fired shots at deputies, resulting in deputies returning fire, according to the TBI.

The standoff ended hours later just before 9:30 a.m., and deputies took Coulter into custody, officials said. He was not injured during the incident.

Sheriff Cassidy is asking for prayers for the deputy.