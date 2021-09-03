Sullivan County man pleads guilty to murder, sentenced to 20 years in prison

Johnny Royston Jr. pleaded guilty in criminal court in Blountville to second-degree murder and other crimes Monday morning.

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A Sullivan County man is going to prison for 20 years for murder and other crimes.

Johnny Royston Jr. pleaded guilty in criminal court in Blountville to second-degree murder and other crimes Monday morning.

He admitted to shooting and killing Rowdy Yates, of Bristol, in 2017.

Authorities said Royston and Yates argued before the shooting at Royston’s camper home on Eaton’s Private Drive in the Highway 421 area.

That prompted a manhunt for Royston for several days before his arrest.