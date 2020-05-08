Summer camp instructor charged with rape of camper

Webb was charged with multiple counts of child rape and aggravated sexual battery on a child.

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — A summer camp instructor was charged with sexually assaulting a camper.

According to an arrest affidavit, 24-year-old Joshua Webb "intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly" sexually assaulted a child less than 13 years old.

The affidavit states that the assaults took place in November 2018, and incidents occurred this year on July 29 and 30.

The affidavit states Webb, who was an an instructor at Chris White’s Extreme Martial Arts,"had touched over approximately 20 times in the time span."

The affidavit states Webb sexually assaulted the child at her home in November 2018 around Thanksgiving. Webb admitted to police that another incident took place at the same home a week later.

Webb admitted to police that he was an instructor at summer camp that the child attended.

The affidavit states Webb "further admitted that between February and August of 2020, he had sexual contact with the child in the back of the bus while en route to field trip destinations in Goodlettsville."

The affidavit states Webb "also admitted to having sexual contact with the minor child while the summer camp group was at the Rivergate Skate Center located in Goodlettsville." Webb said the incident took place in July of this year and happened along the skinny side of the skate center seating area.

Webb was charged with multiple counts of child rape and aggravated sexual battery on a child.

The Goodlettsville Police Department talked with White and he said "Webb had no contact with children once he was made aware of the allegation."

"He is in the process of contacting all parents of current students of his program to make them aware of the situation. The Goodlettsville Police Department is very pleased with the quick notification Mr. White made allowing Detectives to investigate and arrest the suspect in a very timely manner," Goodlettsville Police Department said in a statement on Tuesday.