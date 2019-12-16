ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. — A Surgoinsville man was arrested early Friday after authorities said he was hiding in the crawl space of a home on Carters Valley Road in Rogersville.

The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office said a woman heard something under her house and called the police. An officer went to the bathroom and said he heard what sounded like a person humming under the house.

The woman said she was in fear for the safety of her granddaughter and herself. The officer said he found the crawl space door slightly open before discovering a man sitting in the crawl space.

Ricky Shane Davis, 38, was arrested and charged with aggravated criminal trespassing and violation of probation. He was taken to the Hawkins County Jail.

This story was originally reported by WCYB.