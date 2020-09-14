Suspect accused of murdering mother arrives at Sevier County Jail

Joshua Carr will be arraigned at some point this week, but that has yet to be determined.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The man accused of murdering his mother and stabbing his grandmother arrived at the Sevier County Jail on Sunday.

He killed his mother and stabbed his grandmother on Sept. 2, and authorities found Joshua Matthew Carr, 30 in Michigan on Sept. 4.

Carr waived extradition on Friday afternoon in a Michigan court and arrived at the Sevier County Jail at approximately 6 p.m., according to officials.

The transport unit picked him up Sunday morning and brought him back to Sevier County, according to officials.